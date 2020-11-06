Politics of Friday, 6 November 2020

It is wrong to describe Martin Amidu's work as stupid - Obiri Boahen to Mahama

play videoDeputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen has reacted to former President John Dramani Mahama’s outburst on the Special Prosecutor labeling him as “Government Official 1” in the Airbus scandal.



John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress a few days labeled Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s decision to use his corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa deal to name him as the “Government Official 1” in the Airbus scandal as stupid.



Though the former President has gotten some kind of public support that the inclusion of the Airbus scandal in the corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa deal by Martin Amidu, Nana Obiri Boahen believes that insults shouldn’t be the answer to Mahama’s anger.



To him, the Special Prosecutor had done nothing wrong to warrant such insults because he worked within the remit of the law.



“Martin Amidu’s office was set up by the law so if he works outside the remit of the law, you can go to court for Judicial review but here he worked within the confines of the law, so what has he done wrong? Nana Obiri Boahen quizzed in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM.



“The fact that you disagree with Martin Amidu doesn’t mean that what he did was wrong. If someone’s findings go against you, insults shouldn’t be the answer because you can go to court.



“There is no law in the country that Martin Amidu cannot include the Airbus scandal in his recommendation after completing his corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa deal,” the lawyer concluded.





