It is quite annoying such money is in a minister's house - Franklin Cudjoe fumes

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has stated that while he cannot, without any legal definitions, conclude that the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, stole money, it is quite annoying that she had so much physical cash in her house.



He explained that the mere thought of the fact that in the house of a sitting minister of state, she can have such a huge amount of money sitting around, then it raises concerns.



Elaborating on the issue of the former minister, who has been caught up in a theft case where two of her helps are in court, facing charges for stealing an amount of $1 million, other monies and items, the IMANI boss said that is even more worrying the president praised her.



“You should know the president is always definitive when it comes to defending his own. He rarely throws any of his own under the bus, and unfortunately, that does not bode well for his good governance credentials.



“Of course, I can understand that he wants to bold out from his own but; loyalty sometimes does not necessarily equate to being complicit in matters. Of course, at his juncture, we can’t say conclusively that the said minister has stolen any money because until it is proven otherwise, we can’t really say that but the optics of seeing money in the home of the minister is in itself quite annoying and then to have the president being that definitive is quite wrong,” he is quoted by 3news.com to have said.



In his acceptance letter of her resignation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo described the work of Cecilia Dapaah, during her time as Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, as excellent.



He also applauded her for defending the government in her work.



“It is with considerable regret that I accept your resignation, and I applaud your loyalty to the image and standing of the government.



“The work you undertook during your period in Government was excellent and productive, and I thank you for your wholehearted contribution and devotion to the progress of the Government and the nation,” he said in the statement shared on Saturday, July 22, 2023.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) placed the former minister under arrest on Monday, July 24, 2023, investigating her on issues of corruption, related to the theft in her house.



You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











AE/OGB