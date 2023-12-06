It is practically, politically impossible for NPP to win Tamale South and North seats – Analyst

Politics of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

It will be politically impossible for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win some seats that they have claimed to overturn from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), according to political analyst and sustainable development specialist Michael Ebo Amoah.



He asserts that the NPP will never be able to win certain seats in the Northern, Volta, and other regions.



The lecturer and analyst clarified that winning the seats in Ashaiman, Tamale North and South, and Tamale South would be politically impossible for the NPP.



They have expressed a strong belief in their ability to win. Although he admitted that some of the seats are traditional NPP seats that the NDC won, he believes the NPP can reclaim them.



He stated that if they correct some of their mistakes and put measures in place, they will reclaim those seats.



Michael Ebo Amoah stated, “I don’t understand how the NPP can overturn the Tamale South and North seats.”



Unless a miracle occurs, it is practically and politically impossible for them to win these seats. Even for Ashaiman, winning that seat is virtually impossible.



The Ablekuma Central seat is competitive, and the NPP can win it. It is traditionally held by the NPP so if they put in the work, they will win it back.



Meanwhile, he praised the NPP, calling their orphan constituency primaries a success.



He stated that the NPP performed admirably overall and that the outcome of the exercise was commendable.