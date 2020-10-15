General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

It is not a crime for widows to take over as MPs if they merit it - Analyst

Ophelia Hayford, wife of the late Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah

Political analyst, Oheneba Mensah, has opined that if the wife of the deceased merits to be a parliamentarian, pays her dues as a party member, and is known and accepted by the constituency members, then to him, he doesn’t see anything wrong with it.



It is becoming a norm that anytime a Member of Parliament passes on, his wife is asked to succeed the husband in Parliament.



It was evident when Lydia Seyram Alhassan succeeded her husband at Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and, now Ophelia Hayford has been appointed to replace her husband and represent the people in Parliament.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Kwamena Agyapong, Mr Mensah said it is difficult, in times like this to, draw the line between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo discharging his duties as a President and also a Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said that in response to whether it is appropriate for the President to use the nation’s resources for his campaigns as a Presidential Candidate for the ruling NPP.



He further stated that, since he is the sitting President, the nation should keep protecting him everywhere he goes and accord him the necessary protocols he deserves as the President.



He again stresses that the difficulty in drawing the line comes when he campaigns as he tours the nation.



He finally expresses believe that it is an incumbent advantage that every sitting President enjoys.





