Politics of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: My News GH

'It is indeed great to wait on the Lord' – Fomena MP speaks after resounding victory

Fomena MP, Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah

Member of Parliament for the Fomena Constituency, Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah has spoken after a resounding victory in the just-ended general election.



The lawmaker was humiliatingly sacked from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) because he will not succumb to the political party’s pressure to rescind his decision from contesting as an Independent Candidate because he was not treated fairly.



He was subsequently sacked from his seat in Parliament because the NPP wrote to Parliament to make him relinquish his seat and was contesting against the political party that brought him to power.



The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was emphatic during his tour of the Ashanti region that he will not work with Independent Candidates and that the people should vote aggressively against members of the NPP who have decided to contest as independent candidates.



Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Asamoah contested the election and won convincingly. He polled 12,805 of the votes cast in the just ended election Parliamentary election.



In a post on his social media page, the now Independent Candidate said: “It is indeed great to wait on the Lord. We thank God for everything”.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party has said that it will accept him if he wants to join the party indicating that he can reapply so he is taken through the process to become a member of the political party.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.