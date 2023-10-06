It is becoming evident that we are turning the corner – Akufo-Addo sings victory song

General News of Friday, 6 October 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that Ghanaians will soon have a reason to sing a song of victory as the economy will soon achieve full recovery.



Speaking at a dinner event marking the 40th anniversary of gospel duo, Tagoe Sisters, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, he noted that the evidence is becoming clear Ghana’s economy is on track to full recovery.



“I want to assure you and all Ghanaians that, as it is increasingly becoming evident, we are turning the corner on our economy, our nation shall be fully restored and like the Tagoe Sisters, we shall all sing. Y'adi nkonim. Y'adi kɔ. Yɛbɛ san adi biom (we are victorious, we are still winning and we shall be victorious again,” the president said.



Ghana has since late 2019 been going through severe economic challenges that has led to a rise in the cost of living and brought heavy pressure on the government.



On its part, the government has attributed the situation to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War while critics of the government say mismanagement of the economy has been a key factor.





