It is a waste! - Nyaho-Tamakloe on public expenditure on National Cathedral project

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has described expenditure on the National Cathedral project as a waste of public funds.



He stressed in an interview on Joy News (March 14) that the expenditure also showed a lack of prioritization on the part of a typical African government.



"It is unfortunate that state resources are being wasted on this. It is a waste. It is a waste," he stressed.



"When a government is in power, the problem we face in Africa is that we fail to see our priorities. It shows clearly that we don't know where were are heading," he added.



According to him, an indebted nation where take-home pay is less than a dollar, did not need to pursue such a project be it as a policy, manifesto promise or even as a private project as the president told Ghanaians.



The project has stalled over funding challenges over the last few years.



He lamented that the monies sunk into the project can build two complete specialist hospitals in the country.



Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudeto Ablakwa has been one of the most vocal lawmakers demanding accountability over the use of public resources for the cathedral project.



He has pointed out through social media publications, issues regarding corporate governance breaches, financial impropriety as well as identity fraud on the part of the secretary of the project's Board of Trustees.



SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People with Buzstopboys on GhanaWeb TV below:



