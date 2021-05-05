It is a little bit troublesome – Akufo-Addo worried about vaccine delay

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: 3 News

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed worry as a result of the delay in receiving the second batch of AstraZeneca vaccines from the Serum Institute of India under the COVAX facility.



“The delays in getting the vaccine of course have been a little troublesome,” he stated in an interview with CNN’s Zain Asher on Monday, May 3.



Ghana became the first country in the world in February to receive the vaccines under the facility.



On Tuesday, March 2, the country began administering the first jabs with a scheduled 42 days for the second dose for the first beneficiaries.



As of Friday, April 30, a total of 849,527 doses have been administered. The doses include those received via other facilities.



With the schedule for the second doses due for many who went for the first, anxiety is setting in as the country struggles to get the vaccines.



This is due to the spike in cases in India, forcing that country to meet local demands.



President Akufo-Addo, however, believes by the end of the year, the entire adult population would have been vaccinated.



“We have vaccinated nearly a million people,” he said on Zain’s Exchange on CNN. “Our target is to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the year and the 20 million mean effectively vaccinating the entire adult population of the country.”



“We are a country of some 30 million and if we are able to vaccinate some 20 million people by end of year, it would have meant that we had vaccinated the adult population.”



