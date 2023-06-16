It is Bawumia’s time, not Alan’s – Annoh-Dompreh insists

Politics of Friday, 16 June 2023

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has refuted assertions by some members of his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that it is the turn of former trade minister, Alan Kyerematen, to lead the party – ‘eduro Alan su’.



According to him, leadership in politics is not about who has been in a party for long but is about choosing the person who has the capabilities to meet the challenges at hand and that person is Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, 3news.com reports.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Frank Annoh-Dompreh added that Dr Bawumia is destined to be the flagbearer of the NPP and nothing can stop it from happening.



"This is not Alan's time, but Dr. Bawumia's. Politics is a matter of seasons and times; if you are not cautious, you will make a mistake. Consider the United States and its president, Joe Biden, and all the procedures he underwent to attain his current position. People believe Alan will succeed because he finished closer in the most recent primaries, but the dynamic nature of leadership and politics should inform them that the narrative has shifted.



"It is Dr Bawumia's time, and only God can alter it. We respect all candidates for our party's leadership. Dr. Bawumia will triumph if the primaries are held today; Alan cannot defeat Dr. Bawumia. I have been on the campaign trail and visited all regions,” he is quoted to have said by 3news.com.



The MP also said that Bawumia does not only have the support of the MPs of the party but the support of the majority of the grassroots of the NPP.



"As of the most recent count, we had over 119 members of parliament; some have whispered it in my ear and others have shown it explicitly, and that is how it appears. I am yearning for improvement.



"I am not new to this game; I have been involved in grassroots mobilization up until his time. If a victory is imminent, I can see and sense it. Dr Bawumia will not win even in the special delegates' conference if he receives less than 70 per cent of the vote. We have completed our tasks and continue to labour," he added.



Meanwhile, the vice president is expected to file his nomination forms for the NPP presidential primaries on Friday, June 16, 2023.



