Islamic thanksgiving prayers for Akufo-Addo and Bawumia slated for tomorrow

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu will lead the thanksgiving prayers

The governing New Patriotic Party has scheduled Islamic thanksgiving prayers for President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President-elect, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Central Mosque in Abossey Okai tomorrow.



The thanksgiving prayers are to express gratitude to the almighty Allah for a successful election and the re-election of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu will lead the thanksgiving prayers after Jummah (Friday congregational prayers) at the Central Mosque.



The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be in attendance.



The party has also planned a Christian version of the thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 13, 2020.





