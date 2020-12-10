Islamic thanksgiving prayers for Akufo-Addo and Bawumia slated for tomorrow

General News of Thursday, 10 December 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The governing New Patriotic Party has scheduled Islamic thanksgiving prayers for President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President-elect, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Central Mosque in Abossey Okai tomorrow.
The thanksgiving prayers are to express gratitude to the almighty Allah for a successful election and the re-election of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.
The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu will lead the thanksgiving prayers after Jummah (Friday congregational prayers) at the Central Mosque.
The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President-elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will be in attendance.
The party has also planned a Christian version of the thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 13, 2020.
