Islamic scholar Mallam Rashad dies at age 96

General News of Sunday, 22 January 2023

Source: GNA

One of the oldest and greatest Islamic scholars in Ghana, has died at the age of 96 in Kumasi.



Sheikh Ahmad Rashad died late Thursday night, at his home at Yalwa, a suburb of Kumasi shortly after Isha prayers.



He was popularly referred to as, “Professor of Islamic Jurisprudence” whose life was completely devoted to upholding the tenets of Islam based on the teachings and principles of Prophet Mohammed.



Popularly known as Mallam Rashad, he was mostly referred to as the point of last resort for Islamic clarity, particularly ‘Fatawa,’ and appeared at important Muslim gatherings to speak about Islamic shariah and other religious facts.



He was buried on Friday, January 20, 2023, in accordance with Islamic law at the Tafo cemetery after Jummah prayers at the Kumasi Central Mosque.



Sheikh Rashad was born on March 30, 1930.



He taught countless Islamic scholars in the country about the Tafseer of the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Mohammed during his lifetime.



He was a study pal of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Osman Sharabutu and they were lectured by Sheikh Mallam Awudu Dan Tano of blessed memory.



With the death of Mallam Rashad, the National Chief Imam is the only surviving student of their teacher, Sheikh Awudu.



Mallam Rashad left behind a wife and 11 children made up of five females and six males.



