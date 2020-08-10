General News of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Isaac Adongo wins top UCIA Global Achievers Leadership award for excellence

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has been adjudged the winner of the 8th edition of the prestigious UCIA Top Leadership Award for his enviable record of honor, hard work and his selfless service of inspiring Ghanaian youth into living excellent and productive lives.



The award scheme recognized various efforts of Ghanaian leaders serving in various portfolios and making considerable impact in the lives of the people they represent and the community they superintend over acknowledge Isaac Adongo as an exceptional personality, who has resonated the power of determination and dedication amongst the youth in Ghana particularly his constituency amidst transforming the lives of his constituents.



He was given the overall sought-after award of ‘Leadership Excellence’ in appreciation of his selfless efforts.



Amongst the list of personalities and institutions for the various categories of the award scheme were:



1. Alex Agyekum – (Member of Parliament for Mpohor Constituency)



2. Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere – (Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency)



3. Dr Emmanuel Marfo – (Member of Parliament for Oforikrom Constituency)



4. Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie – (Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore Constituency)



5. Joseph Albert Quarm – (Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta Constituency)



6. Prophet Collins Kwame Kesseh – (Founder – Great Glory Ministry International)



7. Peter Mensah – (DCE – Techiman North District)



8. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh – (Manhyia South MP / Minister for Education)



9. Joseph Osei Owusu – (Bekwai MP / 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament)



10. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong – (Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency)



11. Ben Abdalla Banda – (Member of Parliament for Offinso South Constituency)



12. Emmanuel Boakye Ntim – (CEO – NEBS Educational & Travel Consult)



13. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – (MP / Deputy Minister for Transport)



14. Alhaji Alidu Seidu – (MCE – Asokore Mampong Municipality)



15. Emmanuel Osei Boateng – (CEO – Mireille Enterprise)



16. Kennedy Kankam – Member of Parliament for Nhyiaso Constituency



17. Samili Nuamah – (Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency)



18. Andrew Amoako Asiamah – MP



19. Kwame Asafo Adjei – (Member of Parliament for Nsuta / Kwaman / Beposo Constituency)



20. Nana Ahemoa Gyata III – (Agona Nwamase Chief)



21. Bishop Julius Owusu Ansah – Kumasi



22. Archbishop Dr. Prince Kudolo – (CEO – Lord J Medical Center)



23. Bishop Richard Owusu Akyeaw – (Founder – Living Grace Ministries)



24. Bishop James Amoah – Saviour Church



25. Christian Adu Poku – (DCE – Afigya Kwabre South District)



26. Bishop Richard Ayiku – Dominion Bible College



27. Fred Obeng Owusu – (MCE – Old Tafo Municipality)



28. Dr. Godfred Akyea Darkwah (CEO – Road Safety & Transport Consultancy Ltd)



29. Nana Osei Assibey – (DCE – Kwabre East District)



30. Bishop Kwaku Opoku Sarpong – (General Overseer – Christ Mediation Ministries)



31. Dr. K.K Sarpong – GNPC Boss



32. Nana Nteboa Pra IV – (Paramount Chief – Prestea Himan Division)



33. Barima Osei Hwedie II – (Ejuramanhene / Head of Protocol at The Office of The Vice President)



34. Mrs Comfort Dame Boakye Mensah – (Principal – St. Louis Training College)



35. Ebenezer Addo – (Former Assembly Member / NDC Aspiring Parliamentary Candidate Asutifi North Constituency)



36. Patricia Appiagyei – (Member of Parliament for Asokwa)



37. Yaw Frimpong Addo – (Member of Parliament for Manso Adubia Constituency)



38. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah – (MP / Deputy Minister for Trade & Industry)



39. Henry Nana Boakye – (NPP National Youth Organizer)



40. Augustine Collins Ntim – (Member of Parliament for Offinso North Constituency / Deputy Minister)



41. Alfred Amoah – (MCE – Bibiani / Anwiaso / Bekwai Municipality)



42. Nii Lartey Ollenu – (DCE – Amansie West District)



43. Ama Pomaa Boateng – (Member of Parliament for Juaben Constituency)



44. Kofi Adda – (Minister for Aviation) and a host of many others.



This year’s awards was under the theme ‘Being an ethical leader in an unethical world’ and was held at Eusbett hotel in Sunyani.



Here are some exclusive photos of Hon. Isaac Adongo receiving his award.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.