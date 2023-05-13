Isaac Adongo calls on party faithfuls to accept outcome of elections

Politics of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Correspondence from Upper East Region



The Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Honourable Isaac Adongo, has called on the NDC to accept the outcome of the just-ended nationwide NDC presidential and parliamentary elections.



He made the call when he came to his constituency to cast his vote. He spoke to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



He particularly appealed to the aspirants to accept the outcome of the exercise so that in unity, they would be able to wrestle power from the ruling NPP.



"We now want to call on everyone who wanted to lead our party, to accept the outcome of this election". He appealed.



Let's put everything behind us so that united together, with Dufour and our other colleagues, we will be ready to take power from the NPP".He further appealed.



He indicated that the nature of the exercise was an indication that they were one family.



"The nature of the exercise demonstrated the fact that we are one family, and we want to move forward as a united party to contest the NPP in 2024". He pointed.



He indicated that it was obvious that former president John Dramani Mahama was the candidate of the people.



He thanked the people who made it possible for former president John Dramani Mahama to tour around and meet the delegates.



He expressed confidence, that former president John Dramani Mahama would carry the day as the flag bearer of the NDC.



'".And we believe that by the end of today, there will be resounding victory and the NDC party would have spoken with one voice that there is only one person who can wrestle power from the NPP and that is nonother than His Excellency John Dramani Mahama". He proclaimed.