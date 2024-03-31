'Is the anus meant for sex?' – The moment Foh-Amoaning clashed with Prof Manuh over Anti-LGBT Bill

General News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2023, veteran lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning and Emerita Professor Takyiwaa Manuh engaged in a contentious debate over the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill. Prof. Manuh urged acceptance of LGBTQI individuals, while Foh-Amoaning denounced such activities as against Ghanaian culture.



On February 28, 2024, Ghana's parliament passed the bill making identifying as LGBTQ+ illegal. The president, however, has yet to assent to the bill.



The article, originally published on March 31, 2023, is being reproduced on March 31, 2024, as part of a Today-in-History feature.



Veteran lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning clashed with Prof. Takyiwaa Manuh, an Emerita Professor at the University of Ghana, over the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (anti-LGBTQI bill), which Parliament is set to consider.



Speaking in a GBC interview on Thursday, monitored by GhanaWeb, Prof Takyiwaa Manuh urged that people who engage in LGBTQI activities should be accepted because they already exist in communities in Ghana.



She suggested the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 (anti-LGBTQI bill), which is being championed by Foh-Amoaning and other Ghanaians, is driven by hate and should be rejected by the Parliament of Ghana.



The academic described Foh-Amoanging as her junior at the bar and said that the people championing the anti-LGBTQI bill have ulterior motives.



Reacting to this, Foh-Amoaning, who joined the programme through a phone call, berated Prof Takyiwaa Manuh for demeaning him and for saying that Ghanaians should accept LGBTQI+ activities.



“What do you mean that I’m your junior at the bar, I'm your junior so what? You say we have an agenda, really! You (Prof Takyiwaa Manuh) don’t have an agenda. You think we don’t know those who are behind you.



“Do you know what homosexuals do, what are the practices of homosexuals? A lady of your age, you are saying that a man should take his penis and push it through the anus. Is the anus the aorist for sex? Professor, I’m asking you, is the anus the aorist for sex?



“How can you say that our culture accepts a thing like this that a man should take his penis and put it through faeces,” he said.



The lawyer also refuted the assertion that people who are championing the anti-gay bill are driven by hatred.



