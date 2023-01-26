Is the NDC parliamentary caucus bigger than the party’s national executive? – NDC National Organiser asks

Politics of Thursday, 26 January 2023

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has said that the national executive of the party does not need the consent of the party’s parliamentary caucus before making any decision.



According to him, the executives of the party have been given the power by the constitution of the NDC to make appointments including that of the party’s leadership in Parliament.



“I don’t fault anybody who has issues with the change in leadership but the point is that the national executives of the party have been given some power to make appointments including that of the leadership of Parliament.



“What we did was a reshuffle and there is no timeframe for it. These current executives have been in office for at least seven years. Haruna Iddrisu was the minority leader from 2017 to yesterday. Mutaka has been chief whip from when the NDC was in power.



“I don’t see anything wrong when the party takes a decision and says that at this moment, we should let some new faces take over. It was the party’s decision and the party did not take the decision without consulting those who were removed. We don’t need to consult the caucus. Let us not forget that those who were removed were also appointed by the party,” he said in Twi.



Yamin also posited that the party’s parliamentary caucus is not bigger than the party for its executives to seek their permission before taking decisions.



“Is the caucus bigger than the party’s national executive, is that what they want to tell us?” he added in an interview on Ark FM monitored by GhanaWeb, on Wednesday, January 26, 2023.



The change in the leadership of the minority caucus of Parliament has led to some confusion in the NDC with some members of the party, including some Members of Parliament saying that the party’s parliamentarians should have been consulted before the move.



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic who replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.



Watch the interview below:











