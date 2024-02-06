Is that how you’re training your children? – PAC chairman scolds NSA boss

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, got angry during the committee’s sitting on Monday, February 5, 2024.



The subject of his anger was the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi.



Twumasi who was being accused by the chairman of undermining the authority of the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, sought to explain why he directed the Central Regional Director of the NSA to stay at Cape Coast despite issuing a transfer letter to him on the instructions of the minister.



Mr Twumasi’s attempt however ended up causing interjections to the chairman’s flow.



“Director General I am talking, why? Why do you behave like this? Is that how you are training your children? When you are talking, your children are also talking, you allow them to talk?” he fumed.



The minister for youth and sports had explained to the committee that he instructed a grass specialist to go to the Cape Coast Stadium and help the team there fix the pitch after the stadium had hosted Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations.



Despite his instructions, the minister’s directive was ignored by the Central Regional Director of the NSA, Alexander Tieku even after he had reached out to the director general to make his instruction clear.



Describing the actions of Mr Tieku as disrespectful to his authority, the minister noted that he later called for a meeting where he issued further instructions for the director general to transfer Mr Tieku from Cape Coast to Koforidua.



While confirming the minister’s order and subsequently signing Mr Tieku’s transfer letter, Prof Twumasi said the letter told the regional director to stay at Cape Coast.



The chairman of PAC deemed Prof Twumasi’s actions as undermining the minister’s authority and instructed the director general to effect Mr. Tieku’s transfer immediately.



“You are not actually respecting the minister at all; you are actually undermining the minister. It is not good. No, Mr Twumasi it is not good,” the chairman said.





Director General, I'm talking, why?



Hon. James Klutse Avedzi clashes with National Sports Authority boss, Prof. Peter Twumasi.#PublicAccountsCommittee pic.twitter.com/8kSnJT4dQY — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) February 5, 2024

GA/SARA