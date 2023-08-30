Is saying 'showdown' a crime? - Kwesi Pratt defends Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper, has questioned the reasons behind the invitation of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, by the party's disciplinary committee.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on August 29, 2023, he questioned whether Kennedy Agyapong's "showdown" comment, which sparked a controversy, should warrant such an action.



He emphasized that if the invitation was prompted solely by the said comment, then the disciplinary committee's actions might be misguided.



He underscored that using the "showdown" comment as the basis for disciplinary action lacks validity, as the comment itself is not inherently criminal.



"Our brother Kennedy Akompreko Agyapong, I have heard that he has been called by the disciplinary committee, and I was asking about his crime for such an invitation, and I heard he went on to say that there will be a showdown…but if he was called because of his showdown comment then no, because is showdown a crime?



“Is it a crime? There is no crime for saying showdown, even in a boxing match… During Muhammad Ali's time, he said showdown.



"So, if he has committed an offense for them to invite him to the disciplinary committee, then fine, but if it has to do with the showdown comment then no, I don't see his crime."



In a video that circulated widely on August 26 during the NPP's Super Delegates Conference, Agyapong threatened to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia a showdown.



He was expressing his displeasure at the alleged mishandling of his agent at the North East Regional voting center.







AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch Mintah Akandoh passionately call for legislation on organ transplantation on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



















Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

