Is he the minister for communications? – Hopeson Adorye rebuffs claims Bawumia is leading digitalisation

Politics of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, has questioned why Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is credited for the government's achievements in digitalisation.



According to Hopeson Adorye who is a confessed supporter of former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s flagbearership bid, such credit rather belongs to the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and not the vice president.



“Is he the minister for communications? What did he spearhead? If a minister does something and you are called to commission it you can’t take credit for it; it is not yours. So tomorrow what will Ursula Owusu be remembered for?” he questioned in during an interview on Okay FM’s morning show hosted by Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.



The host sought to point out to Mr Adorye that the vice president has been at the forefront of the government’s digitalisation policies such as the Ghana Card but he challenged it.



“Ghana Card was started under J. A. Kufuor so let’s put that aside. What I am telling you is that digitalisation is the work of Honourable Ursula Owusu, minister for communications and digitalisation. Amoako Atta [minister for roads and highways] constructs roads for the vice president to commission them, does it make him the one who constructed the roads?” he queried.



The NPP later this year is expected to elect a flagbearer.



Mr Kyerematen on Tuesday, January 10, 2022, announced his intent to contest for the NPP flagbearer after he resigned from his position as the minister for trade and industry a few days back.



His resignation was followed by that of the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto who is also expected to officially announce his bid in the next few days.



The two join the likes of Assin North MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko who have all announced their intent to contest as the party’s flagbearer.



While Vice President Bawumia is yet to officially announce his bid, he is deemed one of the lead contenders in the race to elect a flagbearer of the NPP.







GA/WA