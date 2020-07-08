Politics of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Is KSM's 'stop making a fool of yourself' comment a shade against NPP's Buaben Asamoa?

Satirist, Kwaku Sintim Misah, known in showbiz circles as KSM has shared a cryptic message on Twitter, leaving people to wonder if it is a dig at New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Communication Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa.



Mr. Buabeng Asamoa who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Adenta had on Monday ridiculed the choice of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



At a press conference in Accra a few minutes after the announcement was made by flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Asamoa remarked that the choice of running mate is an indication that Mr. Mahama does not take Ghanaian electorates seriously.



“We can only conclude that the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman by Mr. John Dramani Mahama is a clear indication that he does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously.



“But then as our own Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has famously said, it does not matter who the running mate is, if the main man himself is indecisive and incompetent, we still have a problem. It is our view that after having looked so long and wide, the NDC still has a problem,” he said.



Gathering more arsenals to solidify his point, Asamoa noted that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang failed during her time as a minister.



He said: "Naana Opoku Agyemang also introduced the practice of teachers working for two years without being paid and being restricted to being paid only three months back pay, no matter how long they had worked.



“This inhumane treatment meted out to Ghanaian teachers at the time was the brainchild of Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang, the then Minister for Education. The cold-hearted manner in which teachers were treated by Naana Opoku Agyemang cannot easily be forgotten.



"We wonder what the message is that John Dramani Mahama is sending Ghanaians by picking Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his vice presidential candidate when her stewardship in the past brought such heartache to teachers and trauma to her colleague women.”



A tweet from KSM moments after reports of Asamoa's statement went rife read: "The risk about being overly eager to run down your opponent is to end up exposing your own FOOLISHNESS. There’s no rush, take your time before you speak. Stop making a fool of yourself wai."







The tweet, according to some tweeps, is a dig at the NPP communicator. They argue that the legislator hurriedly downplayed Prof. Opoku-Agyemang's nomination and subsequently shot himself in the foot.





The risk about being overly eager to run down your opponent is to end up exposing your own FOOLISHNESS. There’s no rush, take your time before you speak. Stop making a fool of yourself wai. ???? — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) July 6, 2020

There is no need throwing shade at the NPP, we know you already. Just come out openly to support the incompetent John Mahama. We don’t let our opponent dictate the game for us. We just responded to them and remind them that the value is the same no matter who is on the ticket. — n..$ (@drnanabrain) July 6, 2020

The risk about being overly eager to give a mischievous comment on an issue is to end up exposing your own FOOLISHNESS. There’s no rush, take your time to listen and understand before commenting. Stop making a fool of yourself. His comment was never about gender but her personal — Antwi NK Antwi (@jerry_ant_boa) July 7, 2020

The fact is Yaw Buabeng Asamoah exposed his FOOLISHNESS for all to see. What kind of leaders do we have? JOKERS? I bow my head in shame cos they make mockery of us in the diaspora — Benjamin Gyekye-Yeboah (@Gyekyeyeboah) July 7, 2020

That is the trademark of buabeng asamoa, his mouth is always ahead of his thoughts — Frantag (@AntwiAgyei9) July 7, 2020

Eiii uncle, Buabeng Asamoah has goofed big time, he's not a communicator at all — N O A H - THE-SAILOR (@NOAHTHESAILOR2) July 7, 2020

I am so disappointed in you. You may be supporting JM but you have to be truthful bcos young ones look up to you. YB was attacking her track records at MoE. Don't twist his statement. You will lose respect if you follow the propaganda of NDC — Yaw Barima (@YawBarima_1) July 8, 2020

You couldn’t have said it any better. The ever drunken and ever goofing Buabeng Asamoah is at it again. This is the competence the NPP talks about. — Victor A (@VictorA36373951) July 7, 2020

