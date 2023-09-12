Is Alan Kyeremanten a genuine party member? – NPP Elder quizzes

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Stalwart of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and member of the party’s Council of Elders in the Upper East Region, Robert Ajene has questioned the commitment of failed flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyeremanten to the cause of the NPP as is expected of every genuine member of the party.



Mr Ajene chastised Alan Kyeremanten for his abrupt withdrawal from the ongoing NPP flagbearership contest, wondering why anyone would withdraw from a race midstream.



Mr Ajene minced no words in stressing the NPP has been overly accommodating and tolerant of the unhelpful actions and inactions of Alan Kyeremanten.



Speaking in a recent on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM, Mr Ajene cast doubt on even the membership of Alan Kyeremanten given that he reportedly resigned from the party in 2007 and there has not been any communication of him having rejoined the party even though the NPP has ever since accorded him the rights and privileges of a full member.



“In 2007, this same person, there was a similar case like this and he said he was walking away. As we sit, this is the first thing that this man did.



As we sit, nobody has seen a letter that he has written to withdraw his first one. And he came back and who received him back? And he is repeating that thing again…This is the same person now. Something has happened. Some committee has been set up to investigate the matter. They haven’t finished. Then you are withdrawing, like you did at first. In the first place, are you officially genuinely a member of the party?” He quizzed.



In his estimation, the considerate and tolerant nature of the NPP is why Alan Kyeremanten has had the chance to withdraw again from such a crucial contest.



“The NPP has been over-tolerant of him, which I will say bravo to the NPP party! They have been very tolerant to accept you back and you are repeating this? The NPP is a very good party, considerate party,” he added.



Last week, Alan Kyeremanten, a lead contender in the flagbearership race of the NPP for the 2024 General Elections, withdrew from the race, citing among others intimidation and violence against his supporters during the Super Delegates Conference that sought to reduce the number of aspirants from ten to five.



His withdrawal has been met with mixed reactions from the NPP.