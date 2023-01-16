Invitation to Domestic Debt Exchange expires January 16 after two extensions

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Government’s invitation to the Debt Exchange Programme (DEP) expires today, Monday, January 16, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.



This comes after two extensions of the expiration date by the Finance Ministry.



Following the expiration, the announcement date is now expected to happen on 17th January 2023, or by the end of the week, the Finance Ministry said.



All things being equal, the Settlement date for the invitation is expected to occur on Tuesday, 24th January 2023, “or as soon as practicable thereafter, but no later than the Longstop Date which is now scheduled for Tuesday, 31st January 2023, unless further extended by the Government pursuant to the Invitation.”



Government on 5th December 2022, launched a domestic debt exchange in which it invited holders of approximately GHS137.3 billion of principal amount outstanding of domestic notes and bonds, E.S.L.A. Plc or Daakye Trust Plc (the “Eligible Bonds”) to exchange for a package of new bonds to be issued by the government (the “New Bonds”).



A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko says “Ghana is in a very difficult place” which makes the Debt Exchange Program critical and non-negotiable for getting an IMF deal to stabilize the economy.



In a social media post, the NPP member observed that if participation is low regarding the debt exchange program “we jeopardize resolving the economic crisis and hardships.”



