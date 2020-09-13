General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Investigations begin into ‘murder’ of Legon law professor

Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was found dead in his Adjiriganor residence

Police have begun investigations into the suspected murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh of the University of Ghana Law Faculty.



Prof Benneh is said to have been murdered at his Adjiriganor residence in East Legon after his mutilated body was found on Saturday morning.



His legs and arms were tied as his body was found between his living room and bedroom.



The news broke on Facebook via a colleague lecturer, Dr Poku Adusei.



He said his colleague was murdered in a similar fashion as Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency JB Danquah Adu in 2016.



He told Accra-based Joy FM that investigations have begun as police are on the heels of the perpetrators of the crime.



Until his demise, Prof Benneh was a senior lecturer with the Faculty of Law at University of Ghana, Legon.



He earned both his M.Litt and LL.M (International Law Option) from University of Cambridge in the United Kindgom.



He held a postgraduate Certificate in International and Comparative Law from University of Leiden.



He earned his LL.B with Second Class Upper from University of Ghana. Mr. Benneh has enormous consulting experience and has published extensively.





