Invest into cashew farming and make money - Kofi Dzamesi

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The Chief Executive Officer of Bui Power Authority, Kofi Dzamesi, has called on the youth to invest in agriculture, especially cashew farming.



He said it is sad to note that many Ghanaian youth do not want hard work but quick money. He called on young people especially the youth in the Volta region to go into farming because there's money in it.



"Look, as I am speaking to you I am 63 years old and I am into cashew so what stops the youth from going into cashew because by our calculation, if you have one acre of cashew you expect that every year, you'll not get less than GHC10,000." He said.



Mr. Dzemesi made the call when he visited his cashew farm in Vakpo-Dzogbega in the North Dayi District of the Volta region with some reporters.



The former Minister who owns over two million cedis cashew farm in the community said he started the farm few years ago and he is expected to recoup millions of cedis and that motivated him to encourage young people to also venture into that area.



He said, the farm currently produces and sells the raw cashew but has plans to establish a processing factory aimed to produce the cashew.



"Actually, Ghana selling cashew raw like this is loosing a lot so when we start processing, we'll get the fruit which will give us the ethanol, we'll get the seed which is chewable and then the shell which we'll sell to factories to fire boilers," he told reporters after touring the farm.



Mr. Dzemesi said, going into commercial farming will minimise unemployment among youth in the country and he's thrown a challenge to young people to also venture into cashew farming because government is prioritising it.



The former Minister owns additional 850 acres in Bono region, he said his door is open to government and individuals for business and he's ready to contribute to the fight against youth unemployment.