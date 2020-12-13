You are here: HomeNews2020 12 13Article 1132175

General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

www.ghanaweb.com

Inusah Fuseini 'fired' after ‘parallel government’ advice to Mahama

Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini appears to have landed in the ‘bad books’ of some Ghanaians who have totally disagreed and condemned his advice to National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Fuseini, whilst speaking on Pan African Television, recommended a ‘parallel government’ approach for the former president who lost his bid to regain the presidential seat in the just-ended December 7 polls.

He suggested, that a self-declaration by the former President, will send a fair message to the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his ruling government, and will re-echo the NDC’s decision to reject the declaration by the Electoral Commission.

“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government. And if he was minded to take my views, he should declare himself President and set up a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,’ he said.

The message which obviously did not go down well with many has attracted criticisms and condemnation by some Ghanaians on Twitter, who believe the otherwise honourable MP, is, by his counsel, calling for chaos in the country.

Imani Africa Boss, Franklin Cudjoe for instance, described the comments as irresponsible, urging the President to ignore such.

“Hon. Inusah Fuseini! You are very wrong! Your advice to JM to run a parallel government is absurd! JM must do no such thing,” he wrote.

