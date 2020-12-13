General News of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inusah Fuseini 'fired' after ‘parallel government’ advice to Mahama

Inusah Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini appears to have landed in the ‘bad books’ of some Ghanaians who have totally disagreed and condemned his advice to National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Fuseini, whilst speaking on Pan African Television, recommended a ‘parallel government’ approach for the former president who lost his bid to regain the presidential seat in the just-ended December 7 polls.



He suggested, that a self-declaration by the former President, will send a fair message to the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his ruling government, and will re-echo the NDC’s decision to reject the declaration by the Electoral Commission.



“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government. And if he was minded to take my views, he should declare himself President and set up a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,’ he said.



The message which obviously did not go down well with many has attracted criticisms and condemnation by some Ghanaians on Twitter, who believe the otherwise honourable MP, is, by his counsel, calling for chaos in the country.



Imani Africa Boss, Franklin Cudjoe for instance, described the comments as irresponsible, urging the President to ignore such.



“Hon. Inusah Fuseini! You are very wrong! Your advice to JM to run a parallel government is absurd! JM must do no such thing,” he wrote.



Others added their views, here are some of them compiled by GhanaWeb:





All this while i thought inusah fuseini was amongst the few wise in the ndc.... nanso???????????? — NanaBa_Kwakye????™? (@PrinceBlitz) December 12, 2020

BAD TASTE, PEACE AND WAR LIES ON THE TONGUE. Inusah Fuseini please behave honourably https://t.co/jc8H4DZymw — Qodzo_reindolf (@qodzoreindolf) December 12, 2020

Dear Inusah Fuseini, Esq., respectfully, your counsel to H.E @JDMahama to declare himself President and form a parallel government is in BAD TASTE and REGRETTABLY so! — Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_onair) December 12, 2020

Hon. Inusah Fuseini! You are very wrong! Your advice to JM to run a parallel government is absurd! JM must do no such thing. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) December 12, 2020

Very very disappointed ?? at such an irresponsible statement by a sitting MP. His respect & dignity have gone down the drains with this trash. He must bow his head in shame for such a reprehensive that's statement is akin to subvertion. Shame!!!! Ghana is bigger than all of us. — Dan Taylor (@taylordanash) December 12, 2020

Inusah Fuseini misfired la ???????? parallel government ko ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? after election, no campaign! — friendlyB (@friendlyB2) December 12, 2020

This is not wise counsel Hon. Inusah Fusieni provided @JDMahama . This is so absurd, he should retract such uncalled for so called counsel. Do you know one action of someone can cause this nation ablaze?



Two wrongs can't correct right. — Professor_Neat_Patrick (@professor_neat) December 12, 2020

No I don't believe it's Inusah Fuseini speaking. Ei — Junior (@Otumfour_233) December 13, 2020

Irresponsible talk @inusahfuseini... how can that be...value peace https://t.co/FNYFqI9IkI — ernest carlos myers (@niiaquillano) December 13, 2020

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.