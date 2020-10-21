General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Interpol report reveals cyber-criminals target govt, corporate institutions

File photo

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has revealed that corporate institutions and critical government infrastructure have become targets of cyber-criminals since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



The National Cyber Security Advisor, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has urged businesses and government institutions to be mindful of the possible cyber threats that accompany the increased use of the digital space.



“It is salient that organisations improve upon their cybersecurity posture to make their systems more resilient to cyber-attacks and, build the capacity of their staff in the area of cybersecurity,” the Daily Guide newspaper quoted Dr Antwi-Boasiako.



Dr Antwi-Boasiako made the comments when he addressed industry players at the opening of the cybersecurity forum organised as part of the National cybersecurity awareness celebration in Accra.



“Dr Antwi Boasiako said that it was imperative that industry players keep the safety and security of their systems paramount since the nation’s economy is hinged primarily on their operations,” the newspaper reported.



The forum with industry players focused on discussions that bordered on the role of private sector stakeholders in Ghana’s cybersecurity development.



Participants also deliberated on the post-COVID-19 cybersecurity initiatives that organisations must operationalise to safeguard Ghana’s digital ecosystem especially for the protection of the country’s critical information infrastructure.



Deputy Minister Of Communication, Alexander Abban, in an address revealed that the Ministry of Communications, through the National Cyber Security Centre, has implemented certain key initiatives to consolidate cybersecurity efforts in the country.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.