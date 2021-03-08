Regional News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: HFFG, Contributor

International Women’s Day: HFFG praises women leading the Coronavirus response

Hope for Future Generations (HFFG)

Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), a national women-focused, community-based non-governmental organization, has asked Ghanaians to use this year’s International Women's Day (IWD) to highlight and celebrate the contributions of women in the national COVID-19 response.



International Women’s Day is globally marked on March 8th every year to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day is also used as a call to action to accelerate gender parity across all levels. The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.



In line with this theme, HFFG in a press statement is advocating that the day should be used to applaud the efforts of many women, both young and old, who have dedicated themselves as frontline health workers and care-givers in the fight against COVID-19.



The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the already existing gender inequalities with substantial implications for women.



“Several briefing notes by the United Nations have bemoaned the socio-economic and health impact of COVID-19 on women. However, the pandemic has also shown the resilience and strength of the Ghanaian woman, be it providing care at various health facilities, participating in risk communication in communities, participating in high level decision-making on resources for health and keeping homes together as wives and mothers,” the statement said.



“The theme is perfect looking at the critical role women are playing in our communities. Women make up a majority of front-line workers. In our health facilities, they are administering vaccines and medications. So if there is any better time for women to be appreciated, it is surely now,” the Executive Director of HFFG, Mrs Cecilia Senoo, stressed.



HFFG also called on state institutions, civil society, traditional leaders and faith-based organizations to continue to push for the active involvement of women in national development and an end to all forms of violence against women and girls.



“Pandemics such as COVID-19 compound prevailing gender inequalities and vulnerabilities, increasing risks of abuse. We equally join the United Nations and other international and national stakeholders to call for safety and dignity for women in all spheres of life.”



The statement also urged the government of Ghana to put women and girls at the heart of the national COVID-19 recovery efforts since women are harder hit by the impact of COVID-19.