International Maritime Hospital CEO named among 100 Most Influential People in Ghana

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: International Maritime Hospital

Award-winning medical specialist and Chief Executive Officer of International Maritime Hospital, Dr Akwasi Afriyie Achampong, has been named among the “100 Most Prominent and Influential People in Ghana” (MIPA) for his outstanding contributions towards the health sector at the 2023 Business Executive Awards held at the Marriot Hotel in Accra December last year.



The recognition signifies his stunning qualities and transformative leadership at the hospital, where he has spearheaded myriad of initiatives that have significantly impacted on the growth of the facility and Ghana’s health sector as a whole.



As the CEO, Dr Akwasi Afriyie Achampong continues to inspire and lead, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of the health delivery sector in Ghana.



Dr. Akwasi Afriyie Achampong was presented with a plaque and a citation that read, “Your influence on the growth and development of Ghana’s health sector has greatly improved the quality of life and their standing in the emergent global village. Not only have you served as a role model, but you have also created the opportunity for millions of Ghanaians to become the best they can be," it stated.



His outstanding qualities in 2023 also won him the Best Performing CEO of the Year category – Health at the Ghana Leadership Awards last year, cementing his status as one of Ghana’s finest brains in the health sector as a Physician Specialist. He also received the award as the Medical Superintendent of the year 2023 at the 9th Ghana National Medical Excellence Awards 2023 (GNMEA)



Dr. Akwasi Afriyie Achampong, in 2022, was inducted as an Associate Member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH).



The award, according to the certificate of membership presented to him at the time, was “in recognition of his exceptional contributions to pharmacy education and practice in Ghana.”



The event, which was attended by traditional leaders, diplomats, distinguished guests, industry leaders and luminaries from various sectors celebrated the outstanding achievements of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to society using their influence.



The “100 Most Influential Award” scheme has been designed by the Business Executive Group to identify and publicly recognize 100 personalities in Ghana whose personal and professional conduct and accomplishments have impacted and influenced lives.



Among the hundred (100) dignitaries honoured were the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, and the Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Professor Amin Alhasscategoryan, former Minister of State, Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyeman, former Chief Executive Officer of Metropolitan Television (Metro TV) in Ghana, Talal Fattal, CEO of EIB Network, Nat Kwabena Anokye-Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, Labour consultant Austin Gamey and other notable personalities.



The International Maritime Hospital, under Dr. Akwasi Afriyie Achampong’s visionary leadership, has played a pivotal role in advancing pharmacy in Ghana. It has become a hub for cutting-edge pharmacy education, research, and practice, offering opportunities for pharmacists to enhance their skills and contribute to improved healthcare delivery.



He is the Founder and President of Baldwin University College, the leading brand in training of Medical Laboratory Technology and Pharmacy technicians in the country.



About International Maritime Hospital



The International Maritime Hospital is a subsidiary of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



It is a private healthcare facility located in Tema, Ghana. The healthcare facility was built by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority in 2016 but became operational and opened partially to the public in October 2017.



It is also one of the health centres in Ghana that offers helipad services. It is a 24hr hospital that is open throughout the year, holidays and weekends included. Additionally, it has a 130-bed capacity.



IMaH's vision is to become the preferred Centre of Excellence in client-focused and specialized healthcare service delivery in the West African sub-region and beyond.



