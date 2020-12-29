General News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: 3 News

International Community not happy with Jean Mensa - Kumadoe claims

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

A Security Consultant Mr Richard Kumadoe, has claimed that the international community are not happy with the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa following the way and manner she conducted the 2020 general elections.



Mr Kumadoe said he is in constant touch with the international community and they have expressed misgivings over the way the elections were handled.



He said these while speaking on the New Day programme hosted by Johnnie Hughes on TV3.



He said “Our proudness as Ghanaians is being derailed.

“I deal with the community and they say it to my face that we are failing. This is a major job you have done and you actions and inactions have security implications in relation to national development and you need cohesion as much as you did and look at the mess.”



His comments come on the heels of the refusal of the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama to accept the results of the elections.



Mr Mahama had claimed that the results were tampered with by Mrs Mensa in favour of the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Demonstrations by supporters of the NDC have been held at Tamale, Ashiaman and Kumasi to measure their displeasure for the outcome of the election.



Mr Mahama described Mrs Jean Mensa as the most incompetent Chair the Electoral has ever had.



Mr Mahama told supporters of the party in the Bono East Region on Wednesday December 16 that since the inception of the Fourth Republican constitution, Jean Mensa has been the only chair of the Commission who has demonstrated her inability of conducting a free and fair election.



“But I must say, things shouldn’t have happened this way. This is not our first election. But unfortunately, we find ourselves here due to the incompetence of this Electoral Commission” he stated emphatically.



He further indicated “If it were to be any of the advanced countries she would have resigned by now.”



He further told the supporters that “We know we won the elections but the results were manipulated.”



The NDC has however served notice that they will be challenging the results in the Supreme Court.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.