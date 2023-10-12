Intermittent power outages resolved - ECG

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said it has resolved the erratic power supply experienced by some Ghanaians in some parts of the country in recent days.



The ECG admitted there were power outages observed in some parts of the country some two weeks ago, but was quick to add that the problem had been resolved.



According to the External Communications Manager for ECG, Laila Abubakari, there was an issue with the country’s main gas supplier, BMI, as they were undertaking some maintenance works on their plant and hence could not send gas through Ghana Gas to power the ECG plant.



“There were some intermittent power outages but it was only during the peak times, so, that starts from around 6 pm when people have returned home and are turning on their appliances and there is so much pressure on grid.



“Two weeks ago, BMI; which is our main supplier of gas through Ghana Gas... they were maintaining their plant, so they were producing gas for Ghana Gas to send to the power plant. So, I'm aware of that one but since two weeks ago, it's been resolved,” she explained.



BAJ/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Dormaahene shares his views on LGBTQ+ rights, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and football on The Lowdown



