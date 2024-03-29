Interior Minister, IGP visit surviving police officer

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: GNA

The Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, visited the injured police officer who survived a road crash that claimed the lives of three other officers during an official operation at Kyekyewere near Suhum in the Eastern Region on Thursday.



The officer is currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital in Accra.



The Minister wished the officer a speedy recovery and assured him of the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that he received the best medical attention.



General Corporal Samuel Jude Kuofie, the surviving officer, thanked the minister for the visit.



The Minister was accompanied by Dr. George Akufo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, some officials from the Ministry, and the members of the Police Management Board.



The deaths of the officers come on the heels of a recent accident on the Accra-Kumasi Road, which claimed the lives of 21 individuals.



The incident, which occurred on Friday, March 15, 2024, involved a Sprinter bus and a minibus on the Breku stretch of the road in the Ashanti Region.