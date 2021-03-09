General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

Int’l Women’s Day: Ghana will get a female president with the exigencies of time – Kufuor

play videoFormer President John Agyekum Kufuor

Ghana’s Former President John Agyekum Kufuor believes that a female occupying the highest seat of the land is bound to happen.



According to him, the exigencies of time would lead to a female becoming the President of the country. His comments come as the World Celebrates International Women’s day on the theme ‘Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world’.



The strong believer in the capacity of women, was speaking in an exclusive interview with Atinka News’ Afia Kwarteng Asamani.



The former president explained that out of the three arms of government (Executive, Judiciary, Legislature) two have experienced the leadership of women with one yet to get a woman take lead but expressed the optimism that the possibility is high.



“We have had two females as Chief Justice, one woman as Speaker of Parliament and recently a woman was a running mate in the 2020 Elections. This shows that women are bridging the gap and with time the Ghanaian people would realize that it is time to have a female president. It is not a rush but time would present that opportunity to women” he said.



The Gender advocate does not believe in tokenism so would not push for the agenda to give positions to just any woman but women with the capacity and skills to execute the task.



Mr. Kufuor applauded women for making good use of the opportunities the country presented to them by him and successive governments.



Commenting on President Akufo-Addo’s Ministerial appointments, he was of the firm belief that the president will give a fair share to women in the country as that has been his trade mark. He called for support for the President so as to continually push women to achieve higher heights.



He advised women to prioritize child care so as to groom children who would contribute meaningfully to the developmental agenda of the country.







