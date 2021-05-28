Instruction on unauthorised persons to remove sirens backed by law - Adam Bonaa

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa, has noted that the instruction given by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey that all persons who have not been authorized to use sirens in the country should remove them is enshrined in law.



The minister had earlier directed them to remove sirens on their cars by July or face the consequences.



Reacting to this in an interview with GhanaWeb, Adam Bonaa averred that some of these persons who make use of their sirens do so inappropriately, adding that, they do not want to stay in traffic.



He said, "That directive is in our law that if you don’t belong to a certain class of persons, you don’t use sirens. The Interior Minister is entitled to a siren, the President is entitled to a siren, the Speaker is entitled to a siren, the IGP is entitled to a siren, the emergency service providers."



"The truth is, everyone is in a hurry while not going anywhere so once you drive SUV with a tinted glass, just put on your siren so it is a right call."



He lauded Henry Quartey for this new initiative to bring sanity on our roads.



"I support the call…if all regional ministers will do 20, 30 percent of what the Regional Minister of Greater Accra is doing, I am telling you that we will be cleaner than Rwanda."



See list of entities permitted to install and use sirens below:



1. A government vehicle used for official purposes by the Head of State



2. A Police vehicle



3. A motor vehicle used by the Fire Service



4. A motor vehicle used as an ambulance by a hospital or clinic



5. A motor vehicle used by other recognized Government security agencies



6. A bullion vehicle registered by the Licensing Authority.