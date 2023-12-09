Insider account of the death of a 34-year-old Ghanaian who relocated from US in 2020

General News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Editor's Note: Factual inaccuracies with respect to the residence and work record of the deceased have been incorporated into this story following clarifications by a family source.



The death of Albert Kwao Adeabah, a 34-year-old Ghanaian in Takoradi happened in August 2023 but has gained traction in recent months after his funeral and burial.



He is widely reported to have died hours after his birthday party.



Adeabah, alias Paa Kow, until his passing was working remotely as an IT technician in Ghana and not with the Massachusetts Stock Exchange as had also widely been reported.



"His father still lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and works for a Waste Management Company. Adeabah moved to Ghana during the COVID crisis. The idea was to join his mother who had left the United States, allegedly due to some immigration issues.



"His move was also precipitated by rising cost of living in the United States, with Ghana being cheaper for him since he could work remotely, and also be closer to his mother.



"He was not poisoned as purportedly circulated in the Ghanaian media space. A post mortem was conducted on Adeabah, and there was no trace of poisoning, his father had told the Ghanaian community in Atlanta," a family source confirmed to GhanaWeb.



His account, thus, dispels reports sighted by GhanaWeb, that the deceased attended an in-house party after which there was a drink-up at his apartment fuelling the poisoning narrative.



A friend of Albert, posted the sequence of events on Facebook, suggesting that the incident took place in August 2023.



Maikel Lenzy Billz, posted on Facebook: "Bro your untimely death has caused lot of pains & heartbreaks especially our mates from Nav-West JHS. You celebrated your Birthday on Thursday August 3rd, had a Birthday party on Saturday August 6th in your rented apartment of which we had a chat on Snapchat.



"In the space of 6 to 7hrs later I had a call only for the person to tell me you are no more. Eii Albert! Anyone who is close to you knows you were a Good man. It’s more painful we can’t meet in Atlanta as we discussed before you left to Ghana. Nyame nfa wo kra nsie yié," the post concluded.



A flyer sighted by GhanaWeb shows that his burial and memorial service took place on November 25, 2023, at the All Saint Anglican Pro-Cathedral following which he was interred the following day at the Ketan Cemetery via a private burial.



He left behind his two parents and a brother, Shadrach.







SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.