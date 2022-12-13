Injured NDC supporters treated and discharged at Cape Coast

Politics of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All the three injured persons sent to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital during a clash of rival party supporters at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates Conference have been treated and discharged.



Stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs, among others, were thrown at members of the opposite side when one side rejected the outcome of the results, accusing some leaders of manipulating the results.



Subsequently, the police are on a manhunt for some 16 persons in the violent disturbances, with bounty of GH¢10,000.00 placed on the suspects by the police.



A police statement said: “After an initial review of Police-specific video footage of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted.



“A GH¢10,000.00 reward has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of the suspects,” the statement indicated.



The statement also said, “investigation is ongoing to further identify, and arrest other perpetrators involved in the violence to face justice”.



Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw and George Opare Addo retained their positions as the National Women’s Organizer and National Youth Organizer respectively of the party.



Dr. Bissiw polled 433 votes to beat her closest contender, Margaret Ansei who obtained 362 votes of the total valid ballots cast.