Infection prevention must be everyone’s business – Col. Aidoo

The Chief Nursing Officer, at the 37th Military Hospital, Col. Patience Owusu Aidoo, has stressed the need for patients and health workers to play a role in preventing infection.



According to her, it is everyone’s business to ensure that they understand the transmission chain of infection so that they can effectively work with patients and their relatives to prevent hospital-acquired infection.



Speaking at the Public Health Division of the 37 Military Hospital to mark the International Infection Prevention and Control (IPC), on October 17, Col. Patience Owusu Aidoo said there is a need for everyone to know how to prevent and control infection.



"Infection prevention should be an area not only for personnel dedicated to this purpose, but it must be everybody’s business. We should all be interested in infection prevention and control. It is relevant for us to understand the transmission chain of infection to effectively work with our patients and relatives to prevent hospital-acquired infection and its resulting effect on our clients and ourselves and workers," she said.



She also advised health workers to adhere to the basic principles of infection control and prevention.



The International Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) is marked from October 17 to, October 21 every year.







