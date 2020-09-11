General News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Infamous ‘heads must roll’ comment was twisted - Koku sets record straight

Koku Anyidoho, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has disclosed that some bigwigs within his party plotted to have him sacked by late President John Evans Atta Mills.



He said one of such plots was to rent some media outlets to twist the infamous ‘heads must roll’ comment to arouse public anger which would compel late President John Evans Atta Mills to fire him as those bigwigs felt he had become too powerful.



Setting the records straight on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Chief Executive Officer of Atta Mills Institute revealed that he never called for the sacking of the ECG boss in Kumasi when lights went off during an international match involving the Black Stars as was reported by most of the dailies.



He rather claimed to have given a conditional statement during an interview with Joy FM that they will investigate to know the cause of the light-off during the international game in Kumasi and if it is proven to be sabotage, heads will roll.



“So, in the interview, I said that we will investigate to know the cause of the light-off in the international match and if after the investigation it comes out that it was sabotage, then heads will roll; I said that if anybody is found culpable, then heads will roll. I made a conditional statement,” the former Presidential Spokesperson for late Atta Mills narrated.



“Then after that interview, the news went out that Koku Anyidoho has fired the ECG Boss in Kumasi . . . people insulted me in this country for a long time in this country as people were saying that I have become too powerful, arrogant and who gave me the power,” he professed.



He, however, recalled that immediately after his infamous ‘heads must roll’ interview he received a phone call from a certain man divulging the plans of the bigwigs in his party to hang him on that comment the next day.



The hint he received he said was confirmed the next day as almost all the newspapers reported that Koku Anyidoho must be sacked for asking the head of the ECG boss in Kumasi.



“It was an orchestration because people have been recruited and trained on how to plant false story, false judgment, plant fake news and insults, but after 8 years, Samson Ayenini came to say that I never said that I have fired the ECG Boss in Kumasi. This means that it was just an orchestration,” he said.





