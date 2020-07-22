Politics of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

We were tricked to sign 'Peace Accord' document - Asiedu Nketia claims

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said that the peace accord orchestrated by the National Peace Council is a hoax that the council is using to trick the international community.



“The Peace accord is just a document that the Peace Council is using to trick the international community that President Akufo-Addo is fighting vigilantism, but it’s rather the opposite that is prevailing”, he disclosed on an Accra based radio station recently monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“We were tricked to sign the peace accord by the National Peace Council. The Peace accord is a hoax. We signed it because we wanted to avoid the tag that we are a violent party”, he explained.



General Mosquito further said “it’s so strange that a police officer will tell you in the face that his hands are tied because of order from above. So how do you solve vigilantism?"



According to him, the National Peace Council chaired by Rev Emmanuel Asante has failed.



“Peace Council, please tell Ghanaians that you can’t help bring vigilantism under control”, he lamented.



“Are you afraid of the government or are you part of the vigilantism”? He questioned.



Background



The political vigilantism dialogue was instituted by the National Peace Council following the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election in 2019.



Despite earlier disagreements, the NPP and NDC committed to the dialogue and indicated their preparedness to end the menace.



The dialogue was meant to focus on examining the draft roadmap and code of conduct prepared by the Technical Committee as part of steps to tackle the menace.



The 31-page road map has what the parties need to do in the short, medium and long term to eradicate political vigilantism from Ghana’s political dispensation.

