Industrialization: Nana Addo has performed better than Nkrumah in less than 5yrs – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Source: e.TV Ghana

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has in less than 5 years overtaken Kwame Nkrumah as the most successful leader in Ghana’s history to drive Ghana’s industrialization, according to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a highly influential member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. Otchere-Darko in a post on Facebook said Nkrumah built only 32 factories in 9 years whiles President Nana Addo in a helm of affairs of Ghana in less than 5years has performed tremendously than Nkrumah, Ghana’s first country.



“Akufo-Addo has also embarked on an industrialization drive like never before. Yes, we always refer to the 1st Republic as the “golden age”. Nkrumah built 32 factories in 9 years, which became but a drain on the exchequer due to misalignment and mismanagement.



The truth is, far more have been built or fixed in 4 years under 1D1F under Akufo-Addo. More global automobile companies have set base in Ghana under Akufo-Addo than under any other Govt in our 64 years. There is more to come as AFCFTA takes shape and Ghana is at the centre of it.”,



“More money has been spent on the poor, vulnerable and to tackle unemployment than under any other Govt in our history.



Your government is working but there is a lot more to be done to address mass poverty and mass unemployment and they admit to it and will do more and we must push them to do more, but we must do so with our memory and expectations in sync,” Gabby added.



According to nkrumaists.com, 80 factories and industries were built by Nkrumah which have over the years been abandoned by the successive government since the overthrown of Nkrumah in 1966.



EverReady Batteries (Huni Valley)

Coconut Oil Factory

Bolgatanga Rice Factory

Norther Rice Factory

Aveyime Battor Rice Factory

Asutuare Rice Factory

Tamale Pito Brewery

Kwalugu Tomatoes Factory

9.TigerNut Farm and Factory

Abosso Glass Factory

Nsawam Cannery Factory

Kade Matches Factory

Tetse Palm Oil Mill C/R

Modern Dairy Farm (Exotic Cows)

Tarkwa Gold Refinery

Ankobea Shoe Factory (Kumasi)

Asebu Citus Factory

Bunso State Farm

19.Fibre Processing Factory

Pokuase State Farm

Sankofa Pilot Training School ( Afiaya)

Saltpond Ceramics Factory

Ghana Car Assemblage

Tema Storage Silo

Ghana Household Company

Bonsa Tyres Factory

Railway Corporation

Akosombo Textiles Limited

Sefwi Maize Storage Facilities

Food Distribution Company Silo (Winneba)

Cocoa Processing Factory

Aluminium Factory (Iron Rod)

Paper Processing Company

Bamboo Farm and Factory

Powder Factory ( W/R)

Meridian Hotel (Tema)

Saltpond Coir Production

Glamour House

Juapong Textiles

Juapong Jute Factory

Pomadze Poultry Farm and Abbatoir

Ghana Navy Shipyard

Fish Factory ( Sardine)

Tema Textiles Limited

Anomabo Citrus Factory

Pioneer Kitchen / Aluminium Factory

State Publishing Limited

Techiman Tomatoes Factory

Pans West Africa Saw Mill Limited

Bolgatanga Meat Factory

African Timber and Plywood Company

Manganese Factory ( Nsuta)

Ghana Fisheries ( 19 Ships)

Kumasi Jute Factory

Akwatia Diamond Company Limited

Aveyime Battor Leather Factory

Mica Factory (C/R Adjumako)

Raw Paint Factory (C/R Ayeldo)

West Africa Oil Factory

Rubber Plantation (Factory)

Tobacco Plantation and Factory (E/R Kwahu)

Food Processing Company

Tarkoradi Flour Mill

Tema Sanyo ( Radio and Fun Assemblage)

Tema Cold Store

Tema Batteries Company

Sutium Garments Factory

Metal Steel Factory

Tarkoradi Cement Factory

State Leather Factory

71.Tarkoradi Paper Conversion Company

Wenchi Tomatoes Factory

Food Processing Centre ( C/R Winneba)

Elembelle Oil Factory ( Vegetable oil)

Corn Factory (E/R Kwahu)

Half Assini Cold Store

Tie and Dye Factory ( Tema)

Pencil factory (kumasi)

State Distillery Corporation

Matches Factory (Oda)



Meanwhile, The Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, last month said Akufo-Addo’s flagship programs to alleviate unemployment, the One-District-One-Factory program, has created 139,331 jobs.



He also revealed that 76 companies under 1D1F have been completed. Out of the 76, 64 were existing companies that have been revamped into 1D1F.



Gabby’s comparison comes on the heels of pressure from teeming Ghanaian youth on social media calling for accountability from the government with the hashtag #fixthecountry.



The #fixthecountry hashtag was started by popular Ghanaian Twitter influencer, KalyJay in reaction to push the concerns of citizens and demand accountability from the government.



Some celebrities and political activists later joined the campaign and the hashtag and its variants including #fixthecountrynow, #nameandshame, #fixitnow, #fixmotherghana have been at the top of the Twitter trends for over a week.



The tweets have expressed displeasure over successive government’s failure to improve the living standards of Ghanaians. Among the concerns include dumsor, unemployment, galamsey, and poor healthcare systems which they cite as proof of successive governments’ mismanagement of the country.