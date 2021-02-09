General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Indict or exonerate Hawa Koomson – Adam Bonaa tasks police to release shooting report

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security analyst, Adam Bonaa has called on the Ghana Police Service to as a matter of fairness release its report on the criminal investigation it opened against Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson last year.



The MP on Monday, July 20, 2020, courted attention after she reportedly fired gunshots at a voter registration center in her constituency.



At a time when security issues in the constituency was heightened during the registration, Madam Hawa Koomson admitted to firing the shot in what she said was an act of self-defense.



According to her, she had gone to the polling station after she had been informed of some malpractice but felt her life and that of others around were under threat from some alleged thugs.



With the violence that characterized the incident including the burning of some motorbikes and some persons suffering gunshot wounds, the MP was invited by the police to assist in investigations.



She subsequently honoured the police invitation to provide her statement and later underwent interrogation.



Months down the line, the police are yet to make official the report on the investigation.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Adam Bonaa opined that the police service would be doing a lot of disservice, if it fails to release a final report on the investigation before the former Minister for Special Development Initiatives faces parliament's Appointment Committee to be vetted as the next Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture.



“The police would’ve failed us if they do not release the report because they leave us in the field of speculative argument where we will only say that it is alleged, it is alleged,” he stated.



According to Mr Bonaa, the onus lies on the police to indict her or otherwise based on their findings from the investigations but they also owe the public a duty that will stop the propagation of speculations around the matter.



He added that a report that exonerates the MP if released before the vetting will also give a clear path for parliament to execute its duty.



Asked whether he would be surprised if the MP is exonerated, Mr Bonaa said even though he initially expected her to be indicted, he would not be surprised if she is exonerated.



He thus urged parliament to go ahead and approve her nomination should the police fail to release their report.