Indian man allegedly commits suicide after wife threatened to divorce him

General News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An Indian national who lived in Sefwi Bekwai Low-Cost in the Bibiani Ahwianso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region allegedly committed suicide.



Residents and his neighbours are in a state of shock and anguish as a result of the incident.



Menny Dann is alleged to have committed suicide because his wife threatened to divorce him.



Some allege that the woman threatened to divorce the spouse because he was misbehaving.



Neighbours and landlord reported that before the incident, the deceased, Menny Dann, a mechanised borehole contractor in Ghana, had been whining about his wife threatening to divorce him due to his bad attitude.



He threatened to kill himself multiple times, according to them, until he eventually did.



The deceased, along with his Ghanaian counterpart, had been living in their home for two months.



According to the residents, the deceased was loved since he was a kind man.



On Tuesday, he attempted suicide by hanging but was rescued by nearby people.



The incident was reported to the police, and Maan was arrested, held, and then released.



He was discovered hanged on Thursday, July 27, 2023.



Meanwhile, Assembly Member for Sefwi Bekwai Low-cost Hon. D’Porish Darko revealed that information was provided to his wife in India that her husband is behaving badly in Ghana.



The assembly member added that they reported the event to the Sefwi Bekwai District Police Command after receiving information about the man, and the body was sent to the Sefwi Anhwiaso mortuary for autopsy, and the police went to the man’s apartment and discovered him hanging.