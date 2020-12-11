General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Independent Fomena MP-elect sends message to constituents

Member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Amoako Asiamah

The Member of Parliament elect for Fomena Constituency, Andrew Amoako Asiamah has expressed appreciation to his constituents for the overwhelming support showed him which translated into his victory in the December, 7 elections.



Throughout the 2020 political campaign season, Mr. Amoako Asiamah was a major topic of discussion and this was largely due to his decision to contest the election as an independent candidate due to a fall out with his party, the New Patriotic Party.



Mr Asiamah served in Ghana’s 7th parliament as Member of Parliament for Fomena on the ticket of the NPP and his decision to face off against the party’s candidate prompted the NPP to write to the Speaker asking that he be expelled from the house based on provisions in Article 97(1)(g) of the 1992 Constitution.



The Speaker following the petition on Saturday, November 7, 2020, declared the Fomena seat as vacant and in essence expelled the MP from the house.



Committed to his course, Mr Amoako Asiamah went ahead to contest the Fomena seat as an independent candidate and was declared the winner when results were collated on the night of December 7.



Having won the election, the Member of Parliament in a statement shared on his Facebook page has expressed gratitude to the people of Fomena for the victory.





“Dear Fomena Constituents, thank you for your vote. It was a great competition between me and my opponent.



At the end of the day, it was not me who won, but all of the good people of Fomena Constituency who reechoed your high confidence in me by voting for me once again,” his statement reads.



The attention on Mr Amoako Asiamah following his win has become intense due to the current dynamics of the parliamentary election results.



The ruling New Patriotic Party who has been declared winners of the presidential election has seen its 169 majority seats reduce to 137 out of the total 275 seats, with one outstanding.



This means that if the opposition NDC is declared winner of the outstanding seat, their seats come to tally with that of the NPP with no party having majority seats. The situation puts the independent MP in a position where he becomes the deciding voter when the lawmaking house has to vote on a bill as members traditionally vote on party lines.







