Incumbent NPP MPs' defeat linked to opposition against Finance Minister - ASEPA Director

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), attributes the defeat of certain incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament in the recent party primaries to their opposition to the continuation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in office.



According to Thompson, these MPs, who called for Ofori-Atta's removal due to Ghana's economic challenges, faced predictable electoral setbacks.



In an interview on Citi TV, Thompson highlighted the departure of MPs like Adomako Kissi and Eugene Boakye Antwi, stating, "All the MPs who rose against Ken Ofori-Atta have fallen flat. It was predictable. I said it here, that none of the MPs who rose against Ken Ofori-Atta will come back to the next Parliament. It is only a few of them."



When questioned about potential political machinations behind the MPs' downfall, Thompson responded, "Of course. You thought Ken Ofori-Atta was not going to retaliate?"



Eugene Boakye Antwi lost the Subin seat along with over 20 other incumbent MPs. In 2023, around 80 NPP MPs called for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta from the Finance Ministry.



President Akufo-Addo urged them to await the approval of Ghana's IMF program in response.



Despite a censure vote filed by the Minority, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, leading the Majority, walked out during a heated debate, deeming the motion unfair.



The Minority proceeded with a secret ballot, with 136 votes supporting the censure.



However, this fell short of the required two-thirds majority of 184 votes specified by Article 82(1) of the 1992 constitution.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, deemed the voting exercise a "loss" as it failed to meet the constitutional threshold, emphasizing that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is likely to retain his position. Ghana had previously secured a $3 billion credit facility from the IMF."



NAY/OGB



