Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Incredible! - Betty Mould reacts to NDC’s manifesto

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu

To ardent followers of the largest opposition party, September 8, 2020 will be etched in their memory as a day of renewal of hope and great expectations.



On this day, the party launched it policy document which it intends to run the country in the event that they emerge victorious in the upcoming December general elections. The manifesto has been named “The People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and More.”



Betty Mould-Iddrisu, a leading member of the party who in the erstwhile administration served as the Attorney General and Education Minister, like several other party faithful has described the manifesto launch as an incredible one.



Speaking at a meeting with the vice-presidential candidate of the NDC together with some former female appointees of the erstwhile administration, Mrs Mould-Iddrisu said; “Last night we were at the manifesto launch, it was incredible. For me it was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the best of the NDC.”



She continued that “as for us in NDC, we have always done precisely what it is we have set out to do from Jerry John Rawlings…right through to Prof Mills…through to John Mahama. You are now going to partner the president who brought development to every meaning of the word to Ghana. We have seen the difference when we talk about development…”



Led by flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama the party spelt out some policies it would embark on once voted back in power in the December polls.



These include a promise to include private schools to the Free Senior High School programme introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Construction of a domestic airport in the Upper East Region. The NDC has also promised to construct more SHSs across the country to abolish the NPP's double track system which is being used as an engine for the Free SHS policy.



Also, the party is hopeful to provide Free tertiary education for people living with disability and bring reforms to the legal education in the country.





