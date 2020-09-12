General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: My News GH

Incompetent Akufo-Addo appointees want to be carried in palanquins like Kings - Socrate Sarfo

Movie Producer, Socrate Sarfo

Movie Producer, Socrate Sarfo has chided appointees of the government want to be carried in palanquins and be treated like Kings and Queens when they don’t know why they have been appointed into their positions.



According to him, some appointees of the President are not aware of what they have been assigned to do and the President needs to know that something is wrong in order to crack the whip.



The ardent member of the governing NPP was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com where he was expressing his frustration to the people of Ghana.



He said “There are people who don’t understand why they are in office. There are people who don’t value what they have been assigned to do. Someone should tell the President something is wrong. We are tired,it’s far too long, we can’t come and sit here and finish and go and beg our friends for food and at the end of the day, some people sit elsewhere and want to be carried in palanquins and hail their places”.



He asked the President to sit his appointees up because should he fall, they will be the cause of his failure.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.