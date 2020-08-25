Diasporian News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Prince Senyo Adzivor, Contributor

Inclusion of the GIDC as part of NPP achievements an error of judgement - NPP UK communication member

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Communications team in the UK, George Odoom has said the party’s claim that the newly built Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) is part of its infrastructure achievements should be ignored.



Wading into the infrastructure debate during an episode of the “From The Diaspora”, a weekly YouTube program hosted by Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah and recorded in England, United Kingdom, Odoom said the inclusion of the ultra-modern 100 bed facility “is an error of judgement”.



However, the Centre which is the first of its kind in the country is a private sector led initiative with financial support worth 6.8 million Ghana cedis from the National COVID-19 Trust Fund.



The debate on infrastructure was ignited after Vice-President, Dr. Bawumia at a town hall meeting in Accra noted the edifice as part of government’s infrastructure achievements in the health sector.



Dr Bawumia’s presentation came days after the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama promised to embark on a $10 billion massive infrastructural development agenda when given the nod in the December polls.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.