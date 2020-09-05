General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

Incensed Charles Owusu descends on Mahama, Adongo over 'Akyem sakawa boys, grandpa' statement

Charles Owusu has descended on former President John Dramani Mahama for endorsing a statement by Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo.



The MP reacting to the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal said the agreement was fraudulent adding 'the Akyem sakawa boys and grandpas must go'.



This was subsequently shared on John Mahama's Facebook page where he described it as an 'interesting piece'.



Communicators of the ruling government have condemned this, insisting that the flagbearer of the NDC shares same view by sharing the post on his page.



Speaking to this on Peace FM's The Platform programme, Charles Owusu of the PPP was incensed over the fact that a former President and an MP will dabble in such tribal politics.



"To see an MP singling a certain tribe and describing them as sakawa boys; a northerner who comes out to say that a certain tribe is sakawa. We should be careful in this country; to describe the President of the land as a sakawa grandpa...



Then we have a former President who is seeking re-election; is this the man who says he wants to come back…he has no respect for anybody in this country: Mahama…what has he learned. Why does the NDC engage in tribal politics anytime they want to come to power? Who is Adongo; you are a parliamentarian and so what; we will not tolerate these things" he fired.



