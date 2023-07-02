In defense of Assin North voters: A Plus lists 44 projects by Mahama in Ashanti Region

General News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Media personality and political activist, Kwame A Plus has berated pro-government voices attacking the people of Assin North for voting against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the June 27 by-election.



The critics claim voters were ungrateful to have rejected the NPP after massive infrastructure projects were rolled out in the constituency in the weeks to the vote.



By way of defense, A Plus reminded the critics that former president John Dramani Mahama provided massive infrastructure to the Ashanti Region, the NNP's stronghold, in the run up to 2016 vote yet he lost.



His post dated June 30 was accompanied by a list of over 40 projects the Mahama government purportedly rolled out across the region.



The post was also accompanied by a video clip of an NPP constituency officer calling on president Nana Akufo-Addo to punish the people of Assin North by diverting development projects from there to the Ashanti Region.





Mahama did all these but lost Ashanti Region in 2016 and 2020.

1. Kumasi kejetia

2. Tafo market

3. Asawase market

4. Atonsu market

5. Sewua hospital

6. Afari military hospital

7. Fomena hospital

8. Bekwai hospital

9. Asawase roads

10. Suame roads

11. Tafo roads

12. Kenyasi roads

13. High school junction to Gyinase roads

14. Bomso to high school roads

15. Kotei to Ayeduase to Campus(KNUST) roads

16. Emena to Boadi roads

17. Apromase to Ejisu roads

18. Bonwire junction to Bonwire roads

19. Aprade to Parkoso roads

20. Tikrom Baworo to Antoa roads

21. Bekwai town roads

22. New Edubiase town roads

23. Bomfa junction to Asiwa roads

24. Bekwai to Asiwa roads

25. Kumawu to Drobonso roads

26. Tepa Manfo to Subriso to Fanti roads

27. Parkoso community Day School

28. Agric Nzema community Day school

29. Banka community day school

30. Adobewura community day school

31. Adugyama community day school

32. Drobonso community day school

33. Bosomtwe Oyoko community day school

34. Kwabenakwakrom/obuasi community day school

35. Asuoso/Offinso community day school

36. Adansi Fumso community day school

37. Adansi Apagya community day school

38. Tepa Manfo community day school

39. Ejura community day school

40. Kumawu Hospital

41. Tepa hospital

42. Konongo hospital

43. Kumawu water supply

44. Konongo water supply.



Your head is not pay per use. It's free. Use it!



In the case of the June 27 by-election in Assin North, the Electoral Commission's announced the NDC's James Gyakye Quayson as winner having garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the NPP received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.







