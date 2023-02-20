Impersonation: Immigration Officer assisting in investigations

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) says an officer allegedly involved in an impersonation act has been identified and assisting with investigations.



“Management wishes to inform the general public that the said Immigration Officer whose Service Identity Card went viral on social media has been identified and is assisting in investigations.



“Management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has taken note of a widely circulated incident in, which a group of persons, including an Immigration Officer is alleged to have been terrorising miners within the mining communities in the Ashanti Region,” a statement signed by Chief Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, said.



It said the GIS disassociated itself from the alleged misconduct of the said Officer.



The statement assured the public that investigations had begun and the said Officer or any other person involved in the incident would not be spared if found guilty.