Illegal miners could retaliate, we’ve to be careful - Analyst

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A security analyst, Adib Sani, has advised the government to reconsider the approach it is currently using in dealing with illegal mining (galamsey).



He warned the illegal miners could retaliate because a lot of them are armed.



Adib Sani said he saw several videos where some of these miners are warning the soldiers that they would defend themselves.



He opined that if things get out of hand, the illegal miners will either through diplomatic or violent means are very high because almost all of them are armed.



According to him, he thinks that we have to be careful although we are in desperate times.



He said we have to check the documentation to see which ones are legitimate mining concessions and which ones are not before we take action.



He wants the community to be involved in the fight against illegal mining.



He said if we do that fighting the galamsey would be successful.