Illegal miners allegedly shoot private part of lady, injure seven others in Goaso

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Some suspected illegal miners have reportedly shot a lady and seven others at Pomaakrom near Goaso in the Ahafo Region



The victims, according to a report, were shot when three men who are yet to be identified went on a rampage and attacked community members with a pump action gun on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



Speaking to OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng, brother of one of the shooting victims, (name withheld) said the suspects have been protecting some Chinese nationals who are mining in the area.



"These boys have been given pump action guns by the Chinese nationals and have been going about engaging in all sorts of criminal activities.



"I was told that they allegedly came to the community on Thursday, to attack people who they believed to be trying to stop their illegal activities in our forests and ended up shooting eight people.



"They aimed at persons and began shooting indiscriminately causing severe damage to us, one of the ladies whose case was critical had her private part receiving bullets.



"They have destroyed over 80 percent of the forest in the community with illegal mining and illegal chainsaw operations but all attempts to get them arrested have proven futile as they always overpower police in the area.



"Our lives are in danger and so we are calling on the IGP Dr. Goerge Akuffo Dampare to beef up security in the community and arrest these men to allay fears in the area."



He disclosed that, while his brother has been rushed to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, others have been admitted to nearby hospitals for treatment.